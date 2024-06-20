Regal to Operate Secaucus ShowPlace 14

Regal announced today that the company has entered into an agreement to operate the Secaucus ShowPlace theatre in Secaucus, New Jersey, effective June 20, 2024. The 14-screen theatre, previously operated by Kerasotes Theatres, is scheduled to reopen to the public as Regal Secaucus ShowPlace 14 on Friday, June 21, 2024.

“The Secaucus ShowPlace has long been the entertainment destination for the Northern New Jersey area, and we are excited to have this location as part of the Regal portfolio,” said Jerry Grewe, VP of Real Estate for Regal. “We are proud to be the new operators of this exciting theatre and to bring the Regal experience including, but not limited to our industry-leading, Crown Club loyalty and Unlimited programs and other exciting upgrades to the theatrical experience for this destination location.”

Regal Secaucus ShowPlace 14 also extends the number of locations for moviegoers to take advantage of Regal Unlimited, which allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

The theater is located at 650 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, New Jersey, and features 14 screens with reserved recliner seats in every auditorium. Regal will honor all advance tickets sold and will accept all Kerasotes vouchers, passes, and gift cards through the end of the year.