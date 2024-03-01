Regal Unveils World’s Largest 4DX Auditorium at its Times Square NYC Location

courtesy of Bill Meisenzahl and Matt Clements of Full Blue Productions

Regal, the second-largest exhibition circuit in North America, unveiled the world’s largest 4DX immersive seating auditorium in its Times Square NYC location. The auditorium can accommodate more than double the average number of seats in a standard 4DX theater, with a total capacity of 296 patrons. The 4DX immersive seating format uses over 21 unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, lightning, and scents calibrated to enhance the moviegoing experience. The auditorium is also equipped with a 60ft wide screen, 4 fog machines, and eight shaker amplifiers which provide extra motion for the immersive seating solution. It is also the first 4DX auditorium in the United States to feature 30 rainstorm fans, including 14 directly above the audience. Regal’s Times Square location in New York City is the first complex in North America to house two 4DX theaters, featuring a second 4DX auditorium that can accommodate up to 128 patrons.

CJ 4DPlex’s 4DX immersive seating format is coming off a record-breaking 2023 in the United States, where it brought nearly $50 million in box office with an average of $937,000 per location across 53 screens installed nationwide. Regal is CJ 4DPlex’s largest partner in the country, with 49 4DX theaters in operation as well as 52 ScreenX panoramic screen auditoriums. Worldwide, CJ 4DPlex is a major Premium Large Format (PLF) partner for Regal parent company Cineworld, having 62 4DX theaters and 29 ScreenX theaters present across the rest of the circuit’s global presence in Europe and Israel.

“At Regal, we are always looking for innovative technologies to incorporate into our theatres with the ultimate goal of creating the best moviegoing experience for our guests,” stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Cineworld Group. “Through our partnership with CJ 4DPlex, we are excited to bring the most immersive and largest 4DX auditorium to the entertainment capital of the world.”