Regal Welcomes 3 Million Guests on Record-Breaking Memorial Day Weekend

Courtesy of Regal

Regal enjoyed a high-traffic Memorial Day weekend, as new releases Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, together with holdovers like Final Destination Bloodlines, Sinners, and Thunderbolts*, drew 3 million guests to Regal locations nationwide.

“We were thrilled to welcome millions of guests this holiday weekend, proving once again that there’s a healthy appetite for consumers to come to the movies when offered a variety of choices. These are can’t miss events that you have to watch in a big movie house,” said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Regal Cineworld. “We’re confident this momentum is going to continue into the summer, given the highly anticipated titles releasing in the upcoming weeks, including Jurassic World, F1, Superman, How to Train Your Dragon, Ballerina, 28 Years Later, and The Fantastic Four. Our heartfelt congratulations to our partners at Disney and Paramount on this record-breaking weekend!”

Over the Memorial Day holiday period, Regal achieved numerous milestones, including:

Regal’s best recorded Memorial Day weekend performance

103 million ounces of popcorn served

Lilo & Stitch now ranks as the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend movie for Regal

Lilo & Stitch merchandise and collectibles are nearly sold out at Regal locations

Some of Regal’s top performing theatres this weekend included Irvine Spectrum and Kendall Village, both in the top ten overall nationwide for all theatres

Regal’s locations in Kendall Village and Fresno Riverpark, ranked in the top ten for Lilo & Stitch, and Irvine Spectrum and Hacienda Crossings were in the top ten for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Regal’s exclusive merchandise for Lilo & Stitch includes a collectible container that features a life-sized, flocked Stitch, and for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning an “Entity” popcorn bucket.