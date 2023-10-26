RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ to Launch International Ticket Sales November 9th

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment announced today that Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the theatrical release chronicling Beyoncé’s 56-performance, 39-city record-setting global world tour, will play in movie theaters throughout the world beginning December 1st. International tickets will be available beginning November 9th in most markets – including movie theaters in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and The Caribbean.



The film will follow Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, and involvement in every aspect of the production. Beyoncé’s performance during Renaissance World Tour welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who traveled far and wide to enjoy ‘Club Renaissance’. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the joy parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.



Beginning November 9th, international fans can see showtimes and purchase tickets at participating locations by visiting: BeyonceFilm.com