RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Will Take Over Movie Theaters Worldwide This December

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment have announced that Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will be released globally on the big screen by AMC Theatres Distribution. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The film will follow Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, and involvement in every aspect of the production. Beyoncé’s performance during Renaissance World Tour welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who traveled far and wide to enjoy ‘Club Renaissance’. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the joy parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.

The theatrical concert experience will descend upon thousands of movie theaters, with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé set to officially open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1st. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date. The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Many locations will also feature pre-show screenings beginning Thursday, November 30th. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax.

Like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the Beyoncé film is expected to be available in a variety of premium large screen formats such as IMAX and Dolby, with many circuits offering fans the opportunity to book private screenings. Fans can currently find tickets on sale at AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis, Cineplex, and Marcus Theatres, with tickets available at other numerous circuits in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning later this week.

“We’re thrilled that Beyoncé is bringing Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé to movie theatres so more fans can celebrate her groundbreaking tour,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “Concerts, like movies, are meant to be experienced together, with friends, family and other fans. Audiences are hungry to enjoy these one-of-a-kind events that provide the in-person energy of seeing their favorite diva live.”

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, the chief marketing and content officer at Cinemark. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens – sure to have fans crazy in love.”