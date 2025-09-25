Renny Harlin Crafts a Slasher Triathlon with THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 2

Madelaine Petsch as Maya in The Strangers — Chapter 2. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

In 2022 an ambitious plan was announced: Legendary helmer Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger) would make not one but three new films consecutively based on the hit horror franchise The Strangers. In mid-May of last year the first of these films, The Strangers: Chapter 1, was released, introducing protagonist Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and her fiancé Ryan (Froy Gutierrezas) as they get entangled in the web of three masked maniacs this series has become famous for. Now Lionsgate is unveiling The Strangers: Chapter 2 this coming Friday, September 26.

With Chapter 2, Harlin has crafted a much more physical, action-filled ride than Chapter 1, further illuminating the backstory of the silent axe-wielding stalkers. Even though the events move beyond the housebound locale of the first film in the trilogy, there are still plenty of kills and heart-stopping moments of suspense to keep fans riveted… as well as one big surprise Harlin cannot wait for audiences to experience.

This second entry often plays like a kind of slasher triathlon, with returning lead Madeline Petsch incredibly game as the on-the-run (while injured) heroine Maya racing through hospital corridors and forests to evade the title killers. When selecting Petsch to carry three very grueling movies, Harlin considered things like stamina based on his previous female-led films like The Long Kiss Goodnight and Deep Blue Sea.

“I love ‘slasher triathlon,'” Harlin laughs. “I’ve never heard that before. That’s beautiful. I love it. I wish that’ll be a headline somewhere… Absolutely, when we were choosing the actor. First of all, to fill the shoes of Liv Tyler was a real challenge, and we interviewed a bunch of actors. When we met with Madeline, we felt very quickly that this was the person, because she exuded the kind of energy and intelligence and resilience that that this character needs. I talked at quite a length with her about the physical challenges that she’s going to face because I’ve made some female-driven movies that are very physical. For anybody, I know what these movies take. I’ve seen actors who have a lot of other attributes, but don’t have the physical stamina. So we talked about it, and I became convinced that she would have it, and she did. She never complained. She was wet and cold and bruised for real, but she just kept going. That’s why we have the slasher triathlon that we do.”

While the overall tone of the movie switches gears from a bottle location psychological suspense movie in Chapter 1 to an all-out survival horror film in Chapter 2, the second film has another ace up its sleeve with a scene in the middle so surprising it will take even the most jaded horror fanatic off guard. While Harlin did not want to discuss the specifics of this out-of-left-field sequence, he has been very pleased with the reception it has gotten in early screenings.

“Can’t talk about it, but I got a lot of feedback,” Harlin explained. “I just saw the movie for the first time myself with an audience at the premiere a couple of days ago, and it was incredible to see the audience react to that scene. I was nervous about it. I felt like it was either going to work or not work at all, but the feedback I’ve gotten is that it’s really working.”

As Horizon: An American Saga‘s Kevin Costner could certainly tell you, filming a multi-part movie series at the same time is a major gamble. Luckily for Harlin and his partners (Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, etc), the first of his Strangers triptych acquitted itself nicely at last summer’s box office, bringing in $48.2M globally on a budget of less than $10M. It also performed better than previous sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night.

“A huge rock rolled off our chests,” says Harlin of the relief the team felt. “The whole thing was a gamble, to do three movies in one go. To do a remake of a classic… Our frustration was we have to show this first movie to everybody, and everybody’s going to go like, ‘Oh, it’s a remake of that. How dare you.’ But we had to create that setup in order to be able to then take people deeper into these characters and this folklore and mythology. We had to do it, and we were very nervous how it was going to go. Of course, it was a relief that it went beyond the studio’s expectations.”

Lionsgate was so impressed with how The Strangers: Chapter 1 did in the marketplace that they gave Harlin & Co. an extra month to film additional tweaks to the next two movies based on audience response to the first one.

“That gave us the opportunity to really concentrate on the next ones, even do some enhancements,” Harlin confirms. “The studio said, ‘If we gave you a little more money, would you like to do something more?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ We shot the three movies in 53 days. We certainly could use little more time, a little more money, and so we did some additional shooting for the second and the third one.”

This is not Harlin’s first horror rodeo by a long shot, having made the 1987 cult supernatural movie Prison for Charles Band early in his career. He has since put his stamp on several horror franchises, including Nightmare on Elm Street and The Exorcist. He even had a brief romance with making Alien 3 in the early 90’s after the success of Die Hard 2, until he hit a wall with producers where he no longer felt like you could do something different enough with the material. Given that, we wondered what kept him creatively connected to The Strangers franchise through this whole process, including that month of reshoots.

“I just felt like this was our baby,” he admits. “Alien 3 was one of those situations where you just have to follow your heart, when you know that the script is not there and it’s not what should follow Alien and Aliens. It’s a tough spot to leave a big studio movie, but I learned from that it’s really important to follow your heart. But in this case, I love this as our baby and we’ve worked on it now for a long time. Studios always take their time finding the right release window and all that stuff. There’s a lot of things involved, so you just gotta ride it and keep that same freshness and excitement that you had when you first started the project, no matter what.”