Renovated Pathé Palace Cinema Reopens with Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screen Technology

Following a five-year renovation, Paris, France’s Pathé Palace cinema has reopened with six Samsung Onyx cinema LED displays; an 8K screen, known as The Wall, in the lobby; and Smart Signage displays around the cinema. Of the six Onyx LED screens, four are 4K, measuring over 10m wide, and two are 2K, measuring 5m side.

Samsung Onyx is the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified cinema LED display for theatrical exhibition. Thanks to the self-lit LED Onyx screens, the HDR (high dynamic range) images they produce have clear blacks and contrasts. With luminance up to 300 nits, Onyx screens are more than six times brighter than typical film projectors.

“These six cutting-edge Samsung Onyx LED screens juxtapose brilliantly against the historic cinema, blending the classic with the modern to give moviegoers a truly unique experience,” said Menno van den Berg, President, Samsung Electronics France. “The stunning visual quality that these displays provide will engage the audience on another level and do full justice to each filmmakers’ vision.”

“Films are most powerful when they fully immerse us in their worlds, and technology plays a crucial role in that magic. Samsung Onyx screens elevate the theatrical experience with pristine blacks and exceptional clarity, making every frame feel startlingly real.” said Jacques Durand, Chief Information Officer, Pathé Group.

Pathé Palace can also deliver 3D film experiences thanks to the 3D capabilities of the Onyx LED screens. When wearing active 3D glasses, a film’s subtitle text, images and even minor visual details gain clarity sans shadowing and with less of the dizziness that can occur in traditional 3D movie theaters.

Samsung has also installed The Wall (IWC model) in the main lobby of the Pathé Palace. Standing at 5.4m high and 9.6m wide, The Wall uses the MICRO AI Processor to analyze every second of footage instantly, upscaling up to 8K resolution and optimizing picture quality to have less visual noise. The screen uses MICRO LED technology, which individually controls pixels to provide precision and depth in the picture.

In addition to the Onyx screens and The Wall, Samsung has equipped the cinema with its Smart Signage (QMC series) to display the theater schedules and movie trailers in the lobby, as well as in front of each theater room, bringing the posters to life with the over 1 billion colors available. At the entrance of each theater room, moviegoers are greeted by Samsung’s Stretched Display (SH37C model), displaying images in a 16:4.5 ratio. The Pathé headquarters office has also recently installed about 200 5K ViewFinity S9 monitors, and the boardroom takes advantage of the size and video capabilities of The Wall (IWA model).

Samsung Electronics has also previously equipped Pathé cinemas with its Onyx LED screens at Pathé Beaugrenelle in Paris and Pathé Bellecour in Lyon.