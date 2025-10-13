Renovations Featuring IMAX With Laser, Laser Ultra, Luxury Recliner Seating, Premiere Seating Underway At Landmark Cinemas, Nanaimo, B.C.

CNW Group/Landmark Cinemas Canada LP

Landmark Cinemas, a subsidiary of Belgium-based Kinepolis Group NV and the second largest exhibitor in Canada, has commenced renovations of its Nanaimo, B.C location, situated at the Woodgrove Shopping Centre. Updates to the theater will include IMAX with Laser, Landmark’s proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) movie-going experience, Laser Ultra, luxury recliner seating, and Landmark’s market-exclusive Premiere Seats.

The renovation will occur in two phases, with completion of the entire renovation anticipated mid-2026. The first phase of the renovation, which commenced in early October, will see the introduction of IMAX with Laser; the new auditorium is set to be open in time for the November 14 release of Paramount’s The Running Man.

The second phase of the theater’s renovation, scheduled for completion in mid-2026, will introduce Landmark’s luxury recliner power seating in a full-stadium configuration to each of the theater’s auditoriums. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest provide attendees with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. This new premium movie-going experience also features Landmark’s market exclusive premiere seats. Each auditorium includes one row of premiere seats, offering guests the added luxury and personal space of two heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table, and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure.

The theater will also feature Landmark’s Laser Ultra movie experience, featuring Barco’s laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos sound, offering superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio, and vivid colors for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience.

“With the completion of our entire renovation, from IMAX with Laser and Laser Ultra, to the premium comfort and luxury of recliner and Premiere Seating, Landmark’s Nanaimo theater will offer the ultimate moviegoing experience for movie lovers throughout Vancouver Island,” offered Dave Cohen, president, Landmark Cinemas.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Landmark Cinemas and bring IMAX with Laser to moviegoers in Nanaimo,” said Jason Swanson, vice president of sales, the Americas, IMAX. “This upgrade reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium moviegoing experiences, bringing audiences across Vancouver Island closer than ever to the world’s biggest blockbusters with IMAX.”