River Oaks Theatre Announces Robert Saucedo as Artistic Director

Photo by Jason Ostrow, Courtesy of Culinary Khancepts

Culinary Khancepts has announced Robert Saucedo as the artistic director of River Oaks Theatre. Saucedo has spent the last 13 years working for the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, first as programming director for local franchise operator Triple Tap Ventures and, most recently, as a senior film buyer for the company’s national programming and events team.

As artistic director, Saucedo will oversee the daily film and programming schedule for the soon-to-be-reopened River Oaks Theatre. He will ensure Houston’s historic arthouse theater will feature programming 365 days a year, including arthouse films and independent cinema from around the world, repertory screenings of classic and cult favorite movies, live events, and filmmaker appearances.

During Saucedo’s time as a film programmer at Alamo Drafthouse, he was responsible for bringing exclusive runs of some of the last decade’s best films to the Houston area. A few career highlights include a Q&A screening of Rushmore with Jason Schwarzman in conjunction with the Houston Film Commission, hosting a weekly independent and foreign cinema series in Katy for the last nine years, and arranging live alligators to be at a screening of the 1980 cult favorite Alligator. In 2019, Saucedo launched the horror film festival Graveyard Fest.

The River Oaks Theatre, located at 2009 W. Gray Street, opened in 1939 and was acquired by Culinary Khancepts in 2022. When the theater reopens in early fall 2024, it will feature three auditoriums, all new theatrical lighting, projection and sound systems, a private screening room, newly installed luxury seating, and in-theater dining.

In the months leading up to River Oaks Theatre’s reopening, Saucedo will begin reaching out to the local community and establishing partnerships to help elevate the city’s arts scene. In addition to screening films, River Oaks Theatre will be a venue for local and national theatre companies, musicians, stand-up comedians, podcasters, and cultural organizations looking to host a presentation or lecture.

“It’s been my honor to help make so many movie memories for Houston film fans through my work at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the last 13 years,” said Saucedo. “I feel fortunate to start my next chapter in the beautifully restored River Oaks Theatre and help Houstonians create some incredible new experiences in this space. River Oaks Theatre is a huge part of the city’s unique culture and history; and I am honored to support Culinary Khancepts with bringing new life into the location and make so many Houston film fans happy.”

“We are thrilled to have Robert join our team and lead the efforts in programming this historic venue,” said Jason Ostrow, the vice president of development for Culinary Khancepts. “His wealth of knowledge and experience in cinema, especially here in Houston, is top tier and the perfect fit for our group and this historic project.”