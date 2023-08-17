Ron Krueger II to Receive Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award at ShowEast 2023

Courtesy of ShowEast

Ron Krueger II, the chief operating officer of Santikos Theaters Grand/Amstar will receive the ShowEast Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award. Mr. Krueger will be presented with this special honor as part of the final night awards ceremony sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, October 26th at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Ron Krueger II is a fourth-generation movie theatre executive. Ron’s career in the exhibition arena began in 1994 at the Wehrenberg Theatre circuit in St. Louis, Missouri where he held various positions, culminating in becoming president until 2008. He then served as president and chief operating officer at VSS-Southern Theatres in New Orleans, Louisiana from 2009 –2023 before he began his current post of chief operating officer at Santikos Grand/Amstar.

His industry and philanthropic endeavors include serving on the Board of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) since 1994. He has been a long-standing board member of the Theatre Owners of Mid America Regional Unit and U.S. Variety – The Children’s Charity, where he was also president from 2016-2018. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers. On the local level, he was a Member of the Board of Governors for the St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children and Board Member for St. Louis Variety – The Children’s Charity chapter. Another long-held industry affiliation was at the National Association of Concessionaires where he first joined the executive committee in 2005 and served as President from 2009-2011. Ron received his MBA from the John M. Olin School of Business, Washington University, St. Louis, MO and his BSBA in Finance & Real Estate from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN.

“Ron defines what it means to be the Hassanein Award winner. His commitment to our industry and its charities are second to none,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “We are honored to recognize his achievements.”