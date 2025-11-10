Ross Entwistle Elected as Chair of the Cinema Association Australasia

Courtesy Cinema Association Australasia

The Board of the Cinema Association Australasia has appointed Ross Entwistle, founder and CEO of Limelight Cinemas, as its new chairperson. He succeeds David Seargeant, a founding director and chairperson of the association since February 2016.

Noted Cameron Mitchell, executive director of the Cinema Association Australia, “I am incredibly appreciative of the exceptional support that I have received from David since I joined the Association. David’s decades of cinema experience ensured that our Cinema Association proactively managed the extraordinary challenges that Covid inflicted on the industry, and that our Association is in an incredibly strong position leaning into what is expected to be an exceptional 2026 for the global cinema industry.”

Ross Entwistle paid tribute to his predecessor, saying, “David Seargeant brought a unique perspective to the Australian cinema industry, and wrote a playbook that’s being used by almost every exhibitor in the world today—one which showed us that hospitality and cinema belonged on the same ticket.”

Mitchell added that Entwistle’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Industry: “There are few executives globally with more diversified experience than Ross. With four decades in exhibition and distribution—from Village Roadshow and Sony Pictures to Greater Union and Screen Australia—Ross brings unmatched cross-sector insight and passion for the cinematic experience”

Entwistle said he looked forward to building on the sector’s strengths: “Cinema is a cornerstone of Australia’s cultural life and a major employer, supporting more than 55,000 Australians. It remains Australia’s most popular cultural activity, with strong evidence of its positive social impact – including recent QUT research showing 81% of moviegoers believe cinema improves their overall sense of wellbeing”.

He added “Five of the eight highest grossing films of all time have been released in the last four years, and 2025 box office locally is expected to exceed A$1 billion for the first time since the pandemic. Local films on average contribute around 4 percent of our total box office, and as chair I’ll be focused on our Association’s efforts to collaborate with government, screen agencies, distributors, and our talented filmmakers to help more Australian stories find their audiences locally and internationally”.

Based on the recent presentations at the Australian International Movie Convention, 2026 promises a robust global slate—including Song Sung Blue, Wuthering Heights, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, Minions 3, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Moana (live action), Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji 3. Mitchell noted that “the incredible mix of large franchises and original movies has all the hallmarks of a break out year ahead.”