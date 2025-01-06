Salute the Kernel on National Popcorn Day at Regal

Courtesy of Regal

On Sunday, January 19th, celebrate cinema’s most synonymous snack for National Popcorn Day at Regal locations across the country. For this annual movie theatre holiday, members of Regal’s loyalty program, the Regal Crown Club (RCC), will receive a free small popcorn with ticket purchase and be entered to win a year’s worth of collectible containers in 2025.

On January 19th, RCC members are invited to see a current or upcoming release like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, One Of Them Days, September 5, and Wolf Man. Loyalty members just need to stop at the concession stand for a free small popcorn to enjoy along with Regal’s many other snacking options. RCC members who purchase a ticket to any showtime on National Popcorn Day will also be automatically entered to win a year’s worth of Regal’s iconic collectible containers.

Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members earn credits on every ticket and concessions purchase, which are redeemable for free popcorn, soft drinks, movies, and merchandise. RCC members also receive 25% off candy purchases on Mondays and 50% off popcorn on Tuesdays. More information about Regal’s loyalty programs is available in the mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

“Pairing a free popcorn with the latest blockbuster creates the perfect moviegoing experience for Regal Crown Club members on National Popcorn Day,” said Jake Bishop, the head of Food and Beverage at Regal. “Last year, popcorn buckets were some of the most talked about and sought after collectible items for moviegoers, and on January 19th, our loyal attendees will also have an opportunity to win twelve of Regal’s premium containers for 2025.”