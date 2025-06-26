Sam Raimi’s SPIDER-MAN Trilogy Returns to Theaters Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

The original Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, is returning to theaters beginning September 26. This special event is part of Fathom Fan Favorites, a theatrical engagement presented by Fathom Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures.



The “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” presentation will feature Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 3 (2007) and, for the first time ever in theaters, the Spider-Man 2.1 extended cut version in 4K of Spider-Man 2, including new and extended scenes.



“The success of Spider-Man in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations,” said Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt. “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”



Tickets for “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” will be available on July 25, 2025 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices (theater locations subject to change).