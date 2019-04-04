Samsung and Harman bring Onyx and JBL Scuplted Surround Audio to SFC Yonghua Cinema City

PRESS RELEASE

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2019 — ACE Film & TV recently outfitted SFC Yonghua Cinema City with a Samsung Onyx Led Cinema Screen and JBL Sculpted Surround™ audio system.



Earlier this year, Wanda International Cinema unveiled China’s first Onyx movie theater. Inspired by popular response to this format, SFC Yonghua Cinema City has become the second facility in China to open a Samsung Onyx theater. In order to deliver better audio quality in their new Onyx theater and throughout the rest of their facility, SFC Yonghua Cinema City hired local technology provider ACE Film & TV to install JBL Sculpted Surround cinema speakers and Crown networked power amplifiers. SFC Yonghua Cinema City is the first cinema in China to feature intelligent networked audio solutions across the entire facility.



“It is a privilege to help SFC Yonghua Cinema City become among the first to install a next-generation Samsung Onyx screen, and we appreciate the expertise and customer service provided by ACE Film & TV,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM of HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “Perfectly integrated with an innovative all-HARMAN audio solution, the Onyx Cinema Solution reproduces today’s dynamic soundtracks with stunning clarity and detail. As an industry leader of professional audio, control, and lighting products, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Samsung and provide audiences with greater viewing choices and promote the development of the film industry as a whole.”



SFC Yonghua Cinema City’s Samsung Onyx theater combines the visual power of LED 4K picture quality with immersive audio, delivering a multi-sensory cinematic experience. Offering infinite contrast, true black and ten times the peak brightness of projection formats, the Samsung Onyx screen overcomes many problems associated with traditional 3D movie formats. The Samsung Onyx screen enables SFC Yonghua Cinema City to make future changes to room geometry and ambient lighting by freeing them from the space and light restrictions of traditional projection, and offers them new opportunities to generate revenue by expanding into the areas of gaming, sports, live theater and corporate presentations.



A custom HARMAN audio system comprised of JBL speakers, Crown amplifiers and BSS signal processing utilizes virtual sound field technologies to deliver an immersive audiovisual experience. In addition to the custom HARMAN solution in the Samsung Onyx theater, the ACE team outfitted ten additional rooms at SFC Yonghua Cinema City with JBL speakers, including 9400 series cinema surround speakers. Combining JBL Image Control Technology and new asymmetric wave-shaping techniques, the 9400 surround speaker distributes studio quality sound with pattern control that is perfectly sculpted to each theater’s unique room geometry, providing full coverage with clarity and precision.



ACE used Crown CDi DriveCore series amplifiers to power and network each room’s system, giving SFC Yonghua Cinema City total control and real-time monitoring of every speaker in the facility via PC, tablet or mobile device. The full adoption of CDi DriveCore series amplifiers makes the theater the first-of-its-kind in China.

