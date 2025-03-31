Samsung Unveils New Onyx LED Screen at CinemaCon 2025

Onyx, Samsung’s DCI-certified LED cinema screen, is getting an update at CinemaCon 2025.

“The cinema industry is shifting its focus towards delivering a more immersive and visually captivating experience,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Onyx, Samsung delivers not only the highest-quality visuals but also the flexibility that allows theaters to redefine the movie-going experience and cater to evolving audience expectations.”

The Onyx screen comes in four standard sizes and additional flexible scaling options, allowing theaters to maximize their available space and present films in the largest possible format without compromising image quality:

5 meters (16ft) – Ideal for boutique and smaller-format theaters (Pixel pitch: 1.25mm)

10 meters (33ft) – The industry standard for premium cinemas (Pixel pitch: 2.5mm)

14 meters (46ft) – A versatile format that delivers an impressive, large-scale cinematic experience (Pixel pitch: 3.3mm)

– A versatile format that delivers an impressive, large-scale cinematic experience (Pixel pitch: 3.3mm) 20 meters (66ft) – A large-format solution for premium auditoriums (Pixel pitch: 5.0mm)

Samsung Onyx cinema LED screens natively support both scope (2.39:1) and flat (1.85:1) aspect ratios, ensuring films are displayed in their intended formats without the need for additional adjustments. When scaling beyond standard sizes, Onyx maintains both aspect ratios while maximizing the screen size, allowing content to expand proportionally without distortion.

The screen can support frame rates up to 4K 120Hz, delivering ultra-smooth motion and razor-sharp details. Powered by Samsung’s HDR technology, Onyx reaches peak brightness levels of 300 nits (87.6fL) — six times brighter than conventional cinema standards. As a result, high-brightness scenes retain their full impact, rather than appearing washed out or overexposed. To maintain optimal picture quality, Samsung provides an auto-calibration solution that enables theaters to easily calibrate their screens during installation and routine maintenance.

“As the entertainment industry looks ahead to the future of cinema, innovation is more important than ever,” said David Phelps, Head of Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “By delivering truly immersive experiences in theaters, we can ensure that the magic of the big screen not only endures, but thrives. The new generation of Onyx Cinema LED screens enables theater owners and operators to engage, thrill and remind moviegoers why the theater remains the ultimate place to experience visual storytelling at its finest.”

Designed for seamless integration, Onyx is compatible with both Dolby and GDC IMB media servers, making it easier for theaters to transition from traditional projection systems. It is also fully compatible with leading cinema audio solutions, including Dolby Atmos, Meyer Sound, QSC, and custom-designed sound systems, providing theaters with the flexibility to customize their sound experience to meet their specific needs. For theaters using HARMAN’s JBL surround sound technology, Onyx also offers seamless integration to ensure optimized audio performance.

Samsung’s Onyx is built for long-term performance, offering a 10-year warranty. This extended coverage helps reduce the total cost of ownership and ensures a future-proof investment for theater owners.

To celebrate the launch of the new Onyx Cinema LED screen, Samsung is offering eligible customers savings of up to 15%, with 5% discounts available for each of the following qualifying actions:

– Comply with the Onyx Brand Package* and unlock 5% off.

– Repeat Onyx customers qualify for 5% off.

– Play the Onyx trailer video before movie screenings to enjoy 5% off.

CinemaCon attendees can experience the Onyx firsthand at Samsung’s booth at Caesars Palace, where the company will showcase its latest advancements in cinema display technology.