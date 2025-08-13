Santikos Entertainment Announces Plans for Two Entertainment Developments in San Antonio

Courtesy Santikos Entertainment

Santikos Entertainment is expanding with two large-scale entertainment destinations, representing more than $60 million in new investments and sercing as a blueprint for future developments across the region.

Trinity Oaks Development in North San Antonio

Located on 33 acres along U.S. Highway 281, the Trinity Oaks development will feature 10 to 12 premium screens, immersive gaming areas, multiple bowling lanes, and a full-service sports bar with stadium seating—the first of its kind under the Santikos brand. In addition to the entertainment complex, the development will include retail pad opportunities and residential housing.

Situated in one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the region, Trinity Oaks is designed to be a premier hub for entertainment, dining, and leisure. The entertainment project is targeted for completion in late 2027. However, retail pads and product will be delivered early next year.

“This project marks a significant step in our growth strategy,” said Blake Hastings, CEO of Santikos Entertainment. “The community has grown into the vision John Santikos had for this property, and we’re excited to bring a world-class entertainment destination to the area.”

Far West San Antonio

On approximately 20 acres near Potranco Road and Highway 211, Santikos will build another state-of-the-art entertainment complex featuring luxury auditoriums, premium large format screens, bowling lanes, an arcade, and elevated food and beverage experiences. In addition, the entertainment complex will be surrounded by retail pads and product, bringing retail offerings to an underserved market.

“We are creating destinations that bring people together,” said Hastings. “This is more than just movies—it’s an entertainment experience that will be unmatched.”

Santikos Entertainment is committed not only to redefining the movie-going experience but also to reinvesting in the community through its partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation. Every dollar spent at Santikos supports local initiatives, ensuring these developments deliver benefits far beyond entertainment.

Construction timelines for both projects are in the planning stages, with more details to be announced in the coming months. These new builds will set the standard for Santikos’ future regional expansion.