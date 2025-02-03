Scene One Entertainment Acquires Gilford Cinema 8

Courtesy of Scene One Entertainment

Scene One Entertainment announced it has acquired Gilford Cinema 8, an eight-screen theater formerly operated by Your Neighborhood Theatre. This will be the first New Hampshire location for the New York-based Scene One Entertainment.

Gilford Cinema 8, which first opened in the 1990s, will feature first-run Hollywood and independent film. The first day of operation under Scene One was Friday, January 31st. In addition to the wide releases, the theater will also work closely with the community and bring in special events. Scene One Gilford Cinemas will host the company’s Super Tuesday program, where tickets all day every Tuesday are $7 for regular features. The company will also honor Gift Cards from Your Neighborhood Theatre, and the cinema’s popular loyalty program will continue under Scene One. Scene One also has changed the cinema’s beverage offerings to Coca-Cola products. In the coming weeks guests can also look forward to a switch to Real Butter served on the theater’s fresh, hot popcorn. For more information about Scene One Entertainment, visit scene1ent.com

“We are thrilled to bring Gilford Cinema 8 under the Scene One banner,” said Joe Masher, the owner and chief executive officer of Scene One Entertainment. “When I was first approached about this theater, it checked off many boxes on what we look for in building successful theater locations in communities. It is our hope that this springboards into more opportunities in New Hampshire and throughout New England. I’m excited to bring some independent film to this area of the State.”