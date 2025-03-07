Screen Insider Appoints Industry Veteran Joe Garel as Head of Sales

The cinema marketing and data analytics firm Screen Insider has announced the appointment of Joe Garel as its new Head of Sales.

Garel, a fourth-generation professional in the movie business, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He began his career at Sony Pictures Releasing International, contributed to the success of numerous films at MGM, and served as Vice President of Distribution at The Weinstein Company. His tenure as Head Film Buyer for a major circuit saw exceptional domestic growth, establishing its reputation as a premier exhibitor in North America.

Most recently, Garel founded Western Film Services, a full-service film booking and distribution company, and oversaw the U.S. release of “Hello, Love, Again,” the highest-grossing Filipino film in U.S. history.

In his new role, Garel will focus on enhancing the connection between exhibitors and studios to drive awareness and bookings. “Screen Insider has always met exhibitors’ needs, and together, we see the opportunity to enhance that connection with studios,” Garel said. “With our direct communication with both key players in the industry, I’m excited to help them grow and succeed.”

Donna Freed, Co-CEO of Screen Insider, expressed her enthusiasm for the new hire, stating, “Joe has a unique understanding of the needs of filmmakers, studios, and exhibitors—each of which Screen Insider is dedicated to supporting. His expertise will strengthen our role in bridging these vital connections.”

Sandy Holmes, Co-CEO of Screen Insider, emphasized the company’s commitment to evolving with the needs of exhibitors and studios. “Providing the tools to help cinemas eventize and bring additional showmanship to each location will benefit all stakeholders, and we are excited to have Joe make that happen.”

Screen Insider, founded by entertainment and technology insiders, operates out of Los Angeles, Denver, and London. The company provides cutting-edge targeting, marketing deployment, analytics, and attribution solutions for cinemas, distributors, and studios needed to thrive in the competitive entertainment industry.