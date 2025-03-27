Screenvision Media Extends Partnership with Marcus Theatres

Courtesy Marcus Theatres

Screenvision Media has announced a new agreement to extend its longstanding relationship with Marcus Theatres. Marcus is the nation’s fourth largest movie exhibitor with 60 theaters and 806 screens within the Screenvision network. The company’s footprint spans major markets across the Midwest, including Chicago (six theaters and 100 screens), Milwaukee (10 theaters and 134 screens) and St. Louis (eight theaters and 121 screens).

Screenvision provides its partners with a platform to connect leading advertisers with moviegoing audiences with high attention and within a distraction-free environment. As part of the agreement, Screenvision will add “Platinum” inventory to the Marcus Theatres screens which will be made available just prior to the final two trailers following the Front + Center preshow. The new position enables brands to capitalize on a highly coveted part of the show.

Additionally, Screenvision will continue evolving its preshow experience to create unique opportunities for its advertisers. Brands will be able to tap into Screenvision’s exclusive content partners along with breakthrough research and technology capabilities that will be introduced throughout the year.

“Our relationship with Marcus spans 16 years and this latest extension further underscores the strength of our partnership,” said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision’s chief partnership officer. “The enthusiasm for the 2025 box office is returning to levels we have not seen in years – we look forward to continuing to deliver the industry’s best preshow with new and highly engaging content that consistently resonates with moviegoers.”

“Marcus Theatres is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Screenvision,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “Together we provide our audiences with an engaging and immersive environment from the moment they sit down. We look forward to continuing the partnership for years to come.”