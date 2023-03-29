Screenvision Media Extends Partnership with Marcus Theatres

Screenvision Media announced today that it has extended its longstanding relationship with Marcus Theatres. Marcus Theatres is Screenvision’s second largest exhibitor partner and the fourth largest in the U.S. with 65 theaters and 864 screens within Screenvision’s network, including locations in Milwaukee, St. Louis and Chicago.

The deal includes Screenvision’s marquee position inventory, reserved for high-profile campaigns featuring cinema-quality creative. Additionally, Marcus Theatres will be part of Screenvision’s broadcast and 2024 calendar Upfront.

“Extending our strong and strategic relationship with Marcus Theatres reflects the strength of Screenvision’s exhibitor network, along with our leading advertising sales performance and the comeback that is occurring within cinema advertising,” said Darryl Schaffer, the chief partnership officer of Screenvision Media. “Screenvision is coming off a strong first quarter, with advertising revenue that continues to build toward pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, our healthy balance sheet combined with the stability of our business was instrumental in continuing our Marcus relationship.”

“Cinema advertising revenues are fundamental to our business and Screenvision has proven to be a trusted, highly valued and high performing partner for the better part of the last decade,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “In extending our relationship, Screenvision will continue to develop highly engaging content for our moviegoers while delivering important revenue for our bottom line.”