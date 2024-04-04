Screenvision Media Extends Relationships with B&B Theatres, Fridley Theatres, and Maya Cinemas

Screenvision Media has announced an extension of relationships with B&B Theatres, Fridley Theatres and Maya Cinemas.

B&B Theatres, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, is Screenvision’s third largest partner based on screen count with 56 theaters and 525 screens, spanning Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The company has recently opened a flagship cinema just south of Dallas that includes an expansive bar, restaurant, bowling alley and pickleball facilities.

Fridley Theatres, with 18 locations and 97 screens, maintains an expansive presence across Iowa and Nebraska. Fridley remains dedicated to fostering a welcoming atmosphere where families and communities can come together to enjoy the magic of the big screen.

Maya Cinemas, which operates six theaters and 88 screens, is committed to developing, building, owning and operating modern, first-run, megaplex movie theaters in underserved, family oriented, Latino-dominant communities. Locations include five theaters in California and another in North Las Vegas.

Screenvision’s partnership with B&B, Fridley, and Maya will include its Marquee Position, a brand showcase opportunity that runs after the trailers, when audience anticipation and attention are at its highest. Marquee Position, which consistently delivers 88% recall, is typically reserved for cinema-quality advertising best viewed on a 40-foot screen.

“We repeatedly heard from these exhibitors that they remain impressed with the innovative approach from our sales team and commitment to operate as true partners, said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision’s chief partnership officer. “Additionally it was important for them to continue to be part of Screenvision’s expanding network. The strength of Screenvision’s business, coupled with our growth and recent marketplace momentum, provides additional confidence for the exhibitors – and we look forward to building upon these important relationships.”

Bob Bagby, the chief executive officer of B&B Theatres added, “This is a relationship business – that personalized and service-oriented approach is what has sustained our business for 100 years. It extends to our partnership with Screenvision. They operate with the highest integrity and spirit of true partnership that remains fundamental to our work together. Cinema advertising is central to our success and Screenvision consistently delivers.”