Screenvision Media Adds Galaxy Theatres to Cinema Network

Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering video advertising and content representation services for cinema exhibitors, announced Monday the addition of Galaxy Theatres to the company’s cinema network.

Screenvision’s relationship with Galaxy includes 12 theatres and 142 screens in major markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, and Austin. With the addition of Galaxy, Screenvision’s network now covers more than 13,500 screens with its Marquee Positioning spanning more than 7,400 screens.

Galaxy Theatres ranks #24 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 176 screens at 15 sites.

“We believe that Screenvision Media is the foremost destination for the country’s exhibitors, as our advertising partners continue flocking back to connect with the highly elusive moviegoing audience,” Screenvision’s Chief Partnership Officer Darryl Schaffer said in a press release. “Our new relationship with Galaxy reflects Screenvision’s resounding rebound in a post-pandemic environment, along with our healthy capital structure and growing profitability.”

“Galaxy selected Screenvision as our cinema advertising partner because of their collaborative approach and commitment to delivering important and incremental revenue for our business,” Galaxy Theatres President Rafe Cohen added. “We were impressed with the depth of relationships they maintain with exhibitors and the opportunity to partner together on elevating our business even further.”