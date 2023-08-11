Screenvision Media Back to Full-Network Strength with Addition of Harkins Theatres

Screenvision Media announced Harkins Theatres will join the company’s cinema network of more than 14,500 screens. The relationship with Harkins brings Screenvision’s annual audience to nearly 400 million.

The agreement gives Screenvision the exclusive right to sell on-screen advertising for Harkins’ 32 theatres and almost 500 screens in Denver, Los Angeles, Oklahoma, and Phoenix.

In the last 60 days, Screenvision has picked up 1,000 screens, bringing its cinema network back to full-strength. Screenvision’s network now includes seven of the top ten exhibitors, representing 45% of all measured U.S. box office admissions.

Harkins Theatres ranked #7 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 487 screens at 33 sites.

“We are thrilled to be working with Harkins, which reflects another important step in continuing to grow Screenvision’s leading cinema network nationwide,” Screenvision’s Chief Partnership Officer Darryl Schaffer said in a press release. “In addition to the surging box office numbers, we are excited to further expand our footprint so that advertisers can connect even more closely with the highly engaged moviegoer.”

“We are excited to bring our longstanding partnership with Screenvision back,” Harkins Theatres’ Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tyler Cooper added in the same press release. “Screenvision shares our passion for the moviegoing experience and collaborated to create a program that supports our guest first focus.”