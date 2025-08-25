Screenvision Media Launches Modern Cloud-Based Cinema Advertising Platform

Screenvision Media has announced that the company has modernized its core business systems by migrating to Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The transformation is part of Screenvision’s 15-year partnership with Cintra, a leading provider of Oracle-specialized managed services and enterprise cloud architecture expertise.

The initiative was designed to enhance resilience and data protection, boost scalability and ensure license compliance. Given Screenvision’s private equity backing and growth focus, the company transitioned to a cloud-based operating strategy. Cintra designed and executed the multi-cloud migration over a 12-week period, ensuring zero business disruption.

Utilizing best-practice OCI architecture and the Oracle-Azure Interconnect, Screenvision now benefits from high availability, disaster recovery and dynamic workload scaling, which will better prepare the company to meet seasonal advertising peaks. The move satisfies private equity modernization mandates and also lays the groundwork for innovation in digital and in-theater advertising.

“Our migration to the Azure + Oracle Cloud platform has delivered measurable improvements in service levels, cost control and flexibility,” said Michael Henry, the senior vice president of technology for Screenvision Media. “Cintra has been a trusted partner throughout the process, providing a seamless transition and continue to provide 24×7 support for our new environment.”

“Screenvision’s rapid transformation is a prime example of how modern businesses can harness the power of multi-cloud to drive agility, resilience, and long-term value,” said Abdul Sheikh, the chief technology officer at Cintra. “By combining our deep Oracle expertise with robust automation and managed services, we enabled Screenvision Media to modernize without disruption—positioning them for innovation and growth in a highly dynamic industry.”