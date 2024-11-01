ScreenX Coming To MJR Marketplace Cinema

Courtesy of ScreenX

Michigan-based MJR Theatres, which boasts over 160 screens across ten theaters, and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLES have announced today that moviegoers in Macomb County, Michigan, will be able to experience movies on a 270-degree panoramic screen when ScreenX debuts at the MJR Marketplace Cinema in Sterling Heights. This will be the second ScreenX auditorium to debut in Michigan, following the opening of the state’s first at the MJR Waterford Cinema earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to expand the innovative ScreenX format to our Sterling Heights location this November,” said Joel Kincaid, vice president of operations for MJR Theatres. “Our launch of Michigan’s first ScreenX at our Waterford location this past July was met with resounding success, and the reaction from our guests have been overwhelmingly positive. We are excited to expand this concept to the east side and very likely more locations in the coming years.”

Don Savant, CEO and president of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, added, “The incredible response to our Waterford location proves that moviegoers seek super-premium offerings and, more importantly, a completely different experience from the home. We look forward to delivering that same unforgettable premium cinematic experience at MJR Marketplace this November!”

In addition to fully powered reclining chairs throughout the auditorium, select rows will also offer VIP Seats, MJR’s exclusive luxury seating concept featuring premium heated reclining chairs, two side tables, storage compartments for purses, coat hooks, and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space. The first films set to debut in ScreenX at the MJR Marketplace Cinema are Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1.