Searchlight Pictures Partners with IMAX for BLACK SWAN Remastered 15th Anniversary Screenings

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures announced today a partnership with IMAX for special screenings of Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Black Swan, starring Natalie Portman in her Academy Award-winning role as a mentally tortured ballerina on the brink of fame in New York City. On August 21st and 24th, Black Swan 15th Anniversary Exclusive: Remastered for IMAX will launch on over 200 screens as the beginning of a series of celebrations for the film’s anniversary this year, giving audiences the opportunity to experience the film’s full cinematic scope and depth for the first time in the IMAX format.

Searchlight also released a brand-new trailer and poster today ahead of the film’s exclusive IMAX screenings. Plans for further celebrations of the film’s legacy will continue to be announced throughout the year. The exclusive Black Swan screenings will be held at select IMAX theaters in major cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ticket holders will take home a commemorative 15th anniversary poster while supplies last.

Set in the cutthroat world of New York City ballet, Black Swan is a psychological thriller that follows Nina (Portman), a dedicated dancer whose pursuit of perfection spirals into obsession when a new rival joins the company. As she prepares for the demanding dual role of the SwanQueen, the mounting pressure begins to blur the line between reality and delusion—leading to a mesmerizing descent into the dark depths of ambition, identity, and madness.

Natalie Portman delivers a haunting, Oscar-winning performance directed by visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and released by Searchlight Pictures. The film, which also stars Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder, grossed over $329M at the global box office and was nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director and Winner of Best Actress for Portman. Tickets are available now.