See All Four Recent NEON Releases During Opening Weekend at AMC Burbank 16 to Win Big

Sirāt still courtesy NEON

For one weekend, see all four of NEON’s critically acclaimed latest releases during opening weekend at AMC Burbank 16. Following their Cannes premieres, be the first to experience Arco (dir. Ugo Bienvenu), Keeper (dir. Osgood Perkins), Sentimental Value (dir. Joachim Trier), and Sirāt (dir. Oliver Laxe), during their theatrical runs.



See all 4 films between Thursday, November 13th and Sunday, November 16th at AMC Burbank 16, and receive a stamp for each movie ticket you present to a NEON rep onsite. Collect all 4 stamps during opening weekend, take a photo of your completed card, post on Instagram or X and tag @neonrated to win. The first 100 participants to enter win a 2025 Neon Box Set and a one-year Letterboxd Pro Membership upgrade. While Supplies Last.



Details about the films below:



Keeper (Opening Weekend)

A dark trip from Osgood Perkins.

Master of horror James Wan calls Keeper, “a terrifying, ghostly descent into madness,” while Guillermo del Toro praises it as “horror origami that skillfully folds into itself.”

Directed by: Osgood Perkins

Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland



Sentimental Value (Expansion Opening)

Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics. Cannes Grand Prix Winner. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Stellan Skarsgård nominated at the Gotham Awards for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Directed by: Joachim Trier

Starring: Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning



Arco (Opening Weekend + Q&A’s with Ugo Bienvenu & Surprise Special Guest)

A magical and beautifully animated journey through time, Arco is a dazzling adventure about a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful, distant future who accidentally travels back to the year 2075 and discovers a world in peril. As Arco develops a charming and touching friendship with a young girl named Iris, they band together and along with her trusted robot caretaker Mikki, set out on a quest to get Arco home, while the two children may also be the only ones who can save our planet. A wondrous odyssey filled with hope and optimism for our future, Arco is an enchanting fable from breakout filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu, produced by Remembers’ Bienvenu and Felix de Givry, and mountainA’s Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas. The film debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and won The Cristal Award for Best Feature Film at the 2025 Annecy Awards.

Directed by: Ugo Bienvenu

Starring: Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Flea, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, and Andy Samberg



Sirāt (Opening Weekend + Q&A’s with Oliver Laxe)

A father (Sergi López) and his son arrive at a rave deep in the mountains of southern Morocco. They are searching for Mar — daughter and sister — who vanished months ago at one of these endless, sleepless parties. Surrounded by electronic music and a raw, unfamiliar sense of freedom, they hand out her photo again and again. Hope is fading, but they push through and follow a group of ravers heading to one last party in the desert. As they venture deeper into the burning wilderness, the journey forces them to confront their own limits. Cannes Jury Prize Winner & Soundtrack Award Winner. Spanish Oscar Entry. Gotham Nominee for Best Director.

Directed by: Oliver Laxe

Starring: Sergi López, Bruno Núñez, Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Henderson, Tonin Janvier, Jade Oukid, and Richard Bellamy



This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by AMC Theatres.