Seoul’s Lotte Cinema Sillim Debuts Crazy Sound LED Powered by GDC Technology

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) has announced that its image and audio technologies have been integrated into Lotte Cinema Sillim’s newly renovated auditoriums in Seoul, Korea. The upgraded eight-screen, 841-seat multiplex is located in SilLim-ro, GwanAk-gu, Seoul. Lotte Cinema Sillim’s major upgrade introduces the 188-seat “Crazy Sound LED” auditorium. This flagship screen is the first in the Lotte Cinema chain to integrate a Samsung Onyx LED display with the Crazy Sound Cinema audio technology. Guests are immersed in visuals from the DCI-certified HDR LED screen (powered by the GDC’s SR-5520 HDR media server) matched by the DTS precision of the Crazy Sound Cinema system (driven by the GDC’s AIB-3000 audio processor). Following this upgrade, Lotte Cinema Sillim now boasts two auditoriums featuring Crazy Sound Cinema.

The “Super LED” experience is driven by a Samsung Onyx display, powered by the GDC’s SR-5520 HDR media server. This DCI-certified HDR LED system delivers contrast over 12 times that of a conventional SDR laser projector alongside 4K resolution and true-to-life DCI-P3 color. The result is a display that faithfully reproduces every texture, color, and detail exactly as the filmmaker intended. Even the darkest scenes reveal clarity, immersing the audience in the director’s vision.

Lotte continues to expand its Crazy Sound Cinema auditoriums, utilizing the advanced features of the AIB-3000 processor and DTS Surround Cinema technology to specifically enhance low-frequency output. It does so by redirecting deep bass tones from surround channels to dedicated subwoofers, overcoming the limitations of traditional surround speakers to ensure high-fidelity sound delivery. High-precision 16-channel audio processing and accurate dialogue positioning (center-screen dialogue localization) create a rich sound texture and depth, placing sound effects and voices precisely where they belong, enhancing realism. The system delivers deep, room-filling bass, enriching the layers and emotions of music and sound design. The renovation also added recliner seating in general auditoriums and expanded the lobby with new kiosks, self-service zones, and upgraded amenities.

“Our goal is to deliver the inherent emotion of movies in a more complete form through the LED screens. We are continuously expanding our LED cinemas to provide a true and unique DCI-certified HDR viewing experience,” said Yoon Yong-Seop, the head of Lotte Cultureworks’ Network Operation Center (NOC).

“This renewal is not simply a facility improvement; it is a significant turning point in transforming the theatre into a multi-cultural space,” said Kim Byung-moon, the head of the cinema business division at Lotte Cultureworks. “We will continue to present technological advancements and differentiated content to provide a unique experience for audiences.”