Severtson to Exhibit Numerous Cinema Screens and Coatings During CinéShow & ShowSouth

Courtesy of Severtson

Severtson Screens has announced that it will feature numerous cinema screens and coatings during both the 2023 CinéShow (August 28th-30th in Dallas, TX) and ShowSouth (August 22nd-24th in Lake Lanier Islands, GA). During the events, Severtson will exhibit its most popular options for its folded SēVision 3D GX line with enhanced projection screen coating, as well as its popular SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line, and more. Severtson’s Giant QuickFold screen line can be customized up to 500-inches (41.7 ft.) diagonally, making the screen a solution for multi-purpose venues that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.

Once a customer is registered with an account and granted access at severtsonscreens.com/register, Severtson’s online tool provides product and packaging price estimates for cinema screens by dimensions, coating, material, desired packaging, etc.. The packaging portion of the price estimate is then calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides. For each estimate requested, the customer will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate.

The folded line of SēVision 3D GX and Ultra Wide cinema screens are available for delivery to international destinations, having numerous advantages, including:

available in standard or micro perforation (white and silver)

coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes

viewing angles range from 30-40 degree half-gain depending on specific screen gain requested

water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface

perfect for large cinema applications (movie houses, museums, universities, etc.)

Currently available to nearly limitless sizes in both height and length, the SAT-4K cinema screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, with reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original Soundtrack. Additional specifications include:

Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

Gain: 1.18

Max height: 16 ft seamless; customizable to desired specifications with seams

Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

Flame and mildew resistant

Specifications of the enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA include:

Surface: smooth PVC w/ high gain optical coating for perfect texture and gain uniformity

Gain: 1.4 – 3.0 on axis +/- 0.2

Signal to noise ratio: 100 – 200+:1

Available perforations: standard, micro, digital, non-perf

Materials: panel width 62-inches; thickness 12mil (0.3mm)

Edges: 6-inch standard grommet spacing (optional 9in., 4.5in, 3in. spacing)

Webbing: 2.5-inch standard

Packaging: rolled (tube only, tray & tube, full crate); folded (crate)

“Our folded shipping method makes international distribution of our industry-acclaimed SēVision 3D GX highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent,” explained Toby Severtson, the president and chief executive officer of Severtson Corp. “Besides standard perforated white and silver screens, we now also offer the immensely popular microperf as well as our new digi-perf options for our folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens for international shipment. Since its recent launch, we’ve had to renovate our facility and upgrade our machinery to keep up with worldwide demand.”

“Microperf and now Digi-perf are quickly becoming industry standards as projection resolutions increase and is what has put the ‘folded’ line over the top,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson’s vice president and chief operating officer. “These two options are now the screens of choice for high-end, premier theaters and cinema chains. The Severtson microperf and digi-perf viewing surfaces practically eliminate moiré which is often problematic of screens with larger perforation, yet continues to provide a more realistic soundstage allowing speakers to be placed directly behind the screen. Severtson’s new folded screen process not only reduces international shipping fees, the smaller packaging simplifies delivery to theaters and is more convenient for installers as folded screens are much easier to get into buildings and uncrate than standard long-tube roll packaging…especially when a theater is in a unique structure, such as a high-rise or multi-story theater complex.”

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” added Severtson. “The foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

“Our enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating is a brilliant example of Severtson Screens’ continued quest for quality, improvement, and innovation,” continued Severtson. “The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens. It is also engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”