Severtson to Feature Enhanced Screen Coating During CinemaCon 2023

Courtesy of Severtson Corp

Severtson Screens has announced it will feature its enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating during CinemaCon 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas this April. Severtson’s enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating has a smooth PVC surface with a high gain optical coating for superior texture and gain uniformity. The projection screen coating will be on display in Caesars Palace at booth #2419A.

Technical Specifications:

● Gain: 1.4 – 3.0 on axis +/- 0.2

● Signal to noise ratio: 100 – 200+:1

● Available perforations: standard, micro, digital, non-perf

● Materials: panel width 62-inches; thickness 12mil (0.3mm)

● Edges: 6-inch standard grommet spacing (optional 9in., 4.5in, 3in. spacing)

● Webbing: 2.5-inch standard

● Packaging: rolled (tube only, tray and tube, full crate); folded (crate)

“The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens,” explained Toby Severtson, the president and chief executive officer of Severtson Corp. “It is engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”

“Like all Severtson projection materials, SēVision 3D GX-WA offers the unique benefit of also being foldable, without any damage to the projection surface,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp.’s vice president and chief operating officer. “This allows it to be transported in a smaller crate and at a fraction of the cost, as well as to locations around the world where shipping was previously far more difficult and expensive.”