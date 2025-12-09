Shanghai Film Group Cinemas Chooses Unique X’s RosettaBridge TMS

Courtesy of Unique X

Unique X has announced that Shanghai Film Group (SFG) has chosen RosettaBridge Theatre Management System (TMS) and RosettaNet Circuit Management System (CMS) for deployment across the SFC cinemas in China. The partnership is facilitated through Unique X’s local partner Sagaology together with Shanghai Film Group’s subsidiary, Shanghai Film SCI-TECH Co., Ltd. According to the current plan, Sagaology will complete the deployment of the systems across SFG’s cinemas by the end of 2025, and will further explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in near future.

The RosettaBridge TMS will provide each of SFG’s cinemas with its automated solution for cinema operations and real-time monitoring. The addition of the RosettaNet CMS will empower SFG with centralized control over its entire circuit from a single, unified interface, ensuring consistent and high-quality presentations for moviegoers across all SFG’s cinemas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shanghai Film Group, a true pioneer in the Chinese cinema industry,” commented Roger Harris, the chief executive officer at Unique X. “This cooperation is a testament to the power and reliability of our Rosetta suite of products. Ensuring stable and consistent technical support for cinema operations is a significant accomplishment and also reflects the strengths of the Unique X product portfolio. Becoming one of the largest TMS suppliers in China underscores our commitment to this vital market and our position as the world’s leading provider of cinema automation technology.”

A representative of Shanghai Film SCI-TECH Co., Ltd. added, “In our pursuit of operational excellence and delivering the best possible cinematic experience, upgrading our theatre management system was a critical step. Unique X’s RosettaBridge and RosettaNet solutions offer the flexibility, automation, and centralized control we need to manage our circuit effectively. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to continue to innovate and provide our audiences with a world-class movie-going experience.”