Shauna Kent Named RealD Vice President of Marketing

Courtesy of RealD

RealD has named Shauna Kent as the company’s vice president of marketing. A RealD marketing veteran who has risen through the ranks since joining the company more than 12 years ago, Kent will work closely with studio partners and exhibitors to guide RealD’s marketing campaigns on such upcoming films as Wicked and Moana 2, among others. Kent will report to RealD CEO and President Travis Reid.

Kent joined the company as a receptionist in 2012, transitioned to the marketing department and was quickly elevated to manager of the division. She was named director of the department in 2019 and has worked on all RealD titles, including some of the most successful releases in the company’s history, including Avatar: the Way of Water, as well as industry-facing events including Cinemacon, CineEurope and ShowEast.

Reid said, “Shauna is enormously respected because she understands what our studio partners want and what our exhibition partners need. Because she has spent nearly her entire professional life with our company, she has a deep knowledge of what we do best and where we can innovate and get meaningful results. There are few who understand our brand better and we are thrilled to recognize her years of hard work with this well earned promotion.”