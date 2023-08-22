Shelly Olesen to Receive NAC Icon Award at ShowEast 2023

Courtesy of ShowEast

Shelly Olesen, the vice president of sales & marketing at C. Cretors and Company, will receive this year’s NAC Icon Award at ShowEast. She will be presented with this special honor as part of the final night awards ceremony sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, October 26th at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Before entering the concession industry, Olesen received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education/Science from the University of Illinois. Student teaching abroad in Bath, England opened her eyes to the world of travel. To date, Shelly and Martin, her Danish-born husband of 26 years, have shared their travel passion by visiting all 7 continents and more than 80 countries.

Today, Olesen continues to utilize her teaching and mentoring skills with 32 years at Cretors, working her way up through the ranks from western regional sales representative to senior sales manager, to senior market manager, to director of sales and marketing and finally to her current position as the first female executive vice president in which she directs the company’s overall domestic and international commercial sales and marketing efforts.

Olesen has been a member of the National Association of Concessionaires for 32 years and currently sits on the executive board. In addition, she is a member of Women in Exhibition and has been honored as Friends of Exhibition, Person of the Industry, Bert Nathan Memorial Award, Key Women in Exhibition and Distribution, and Top Women in Global Cinema.

For Shelly Olesen, support and success go hand in hand. “As you work to build your support foundation in your career…. family support is equal if not more important.” Olesen believes that the best is yet to come and that it is a string of moments that will help her continue to achieve her chief aim to share the lessons learned through professional and personal travel and pay it forward to future generations.

Shelly is married to industry veteran Martin Olesen who is the global sales manager for Great Western Products/Mountain Manufacturing, a division of PFG

“We are very excited to be able to honor Shelly for her outstanding contributions to the concession and cinema industries,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “Her dedication and hard work to the concession industry is to be commended and celebrated.”

“Shelly Olesen is a tireless advocate of the industry and an exemplary member of our Association,” according to Rob Novak, the president of the NAC. “I can think of no better description than ICON to capture what she has meant both personally and professionally to those of us in the world of entertainment food and beverage.”