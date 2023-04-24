Hideaki Anno’s SHIN KAMEN RIDER in Theaters May 31; Tickets on Sale May 5 from Fathom Events

Image courtesy: Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Toei Company, Ltd. will present the U.S. premiere of Hideaki Anno’s new tokusatsu epic Shin Kamen Rider, coming to theaters nationwide in a special one-night event on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:00 P.M. local time.

Tickets are available for purchase now via the Fathom Events website:

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Shin-Kamen-Rider

The film stars Sosuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo, a young motorcyclist whose life is turned upside down when he is kidnapped by the Sustainable Happiness Organization with Computational Knowledge Embedded Remodeling (SHOCKER) cult.

Newly transformed into a mutant cyborg, Hongo escapes from SHOCKER with help from Ruriko (Minami Hamabe) — vowing to exact his vengeance against the cult and finally put a stop to their sinister plans for global domination.

Shin Kamen Rider is directed and cowritten by filmmaker Hideaki Anno, the creative force behind the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as modern tokusatsu entries Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman.