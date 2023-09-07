Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place Announces Studio 3 Slider Bar

Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas has announced the opening of its newest restaurant concept. Studio 3 Slider Bar at the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place in Foxborough will serve sliders, wings, salads, and other sides. The bar’s slider offerings range from classic cheeseburger to specialty sliders, such as The Mushroom, consisting of two baby bella mushroom sliders marinated in balsamic, topped with smoked gouda and caramelized onions, and The Thanksgiving Day, two grilled turkey sliders topped with stuffing, cranberry jelly, onion strings and gravy aioli.

Bar offerings include signature cocktails, such as the Strawberry Cadillac Rita, and other enticing top-shelf cocktails ranging from sweet indulgences to modern spins on classic favorites. In support of the local community, Boston-based brand Boston Harbor Distillery is featured on the Studio 3 Slider Bar cocktail menu, with signature drinks including Boston Harbor’s Boston Harbor Espresso Martini. Guests can also expect to find local New England beers on the menu, including the Keeper and the Fiver from local partner Castle Island Brewing. In addition to stopping by before or after a movie, Studio 3 offers two 75” and one 50” televisions, making it an ideal spot to catch a game with friends or family this season.

For dessert, Studio 3 Slider Bar will offer a variety of Edy’s Scoop Shop offerings, which are also available at select Showcase Cinemas locations in MA and NY. In addition to the 12 flavors available, Studio 3 offers Edy’s Milkshakes, Root Beer Floats, and a Cookie Pie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Edy’s ice cream.

“With the opening of Studio 3 Slider Bar, we are excited to further elevate our dining options for all guests – whether coming to see a movie, enjoy local beers with friends or watch the big game with delicious food,” said Mark Malinowski, the vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “At Showcase, we aim to offer the best possible movie-going experience, while also welcoming all guests of Patriot Place to grab a seat at the bar, enjoy a local beer or cocktail, and try some inventive takes on sliders in a fun and comfortable environment.”