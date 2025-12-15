Showcase Cinemas Announces Partnership with UK’s The Cinema Club to Support Quality Film Programming

Showcase Cinemas has partnered with The Cinema Club, which is a new membership program designed to make high-quality, carefully curated films more accessible to audiences across the UK. Annual memberships cost £14.95, giving members access to ten specially selected titles at half price between now and autumn 2026. The Cinema Club is based on a long-established Danish model that has successfully increased cinema-going for more than 30 years.

The UK scheme focuses on quality mainstream cinema; films that may not be blockbusters, but which offer strong storytelling, critical acclaim and broad audience appeal. It is designed to champion commercially viable, culturally rich titles that benefit from extended playability and sustained word-of-mouth growth. The season began with The Choral and is continuing with Eternity and Fackham Hall (both at Showcase now). Upcoming titles include Giant, H is for Hawk and Mother’s Pride, with more films to be added over the coming months.

All selected films are programmed to appeal to discerning cinemagoers who actively seek out standout performances, original storytelling and meaningful cinema experiences. By partnering with The Cinema Club, Showcase Cinemas aims to support the long-term growth of the cinema-going habit by encouraging audiences to return more frequently and engage with a broader film offering. The partnership also provides a platform for films that deserve greater visibility beyond the biggest blockbuster releases. A “Sign Up a Friend for Free” promotion is currently available for new members who subscribe before December 31. Those who subscribe for £14.95 will receive a code allowing a friend to join the scheme at no cost, giving both access to the full selection of half-price films across participating Showcase Cinemas.

Jon Dixon, the UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas, said, “Our partnership with The Cinema Club reflects our commitment to supporting a diverse and high-quality slate. The Cinema Club specially curate films for their merit, distinctiveness and audience appeal, and the scheme offers a valuable mechanism for driving engagement with titles that thrive on strong word of mouth. We’re thrilled to bring this offering to our local community. We believe this initiative will strengthen the cinema-going habit and enhance the overall film experience for audiences.”

Julia Brown of the Cinema Club added, “We think the public will love The Cinema Club. We want to surprise and delight members with quality films – some that they’ll be looking forward to and some that they never knew they wanted to see. There are some great films in cinemas that sometimes don’t get the attention they deserve and this scheme will make sure that the films in it are firmly on people’s radars. The overall aim is to promote cinema-going and keep our much-loved local cinemas alive and kicking in towns and cities where they are an important part of the community.”

Film fans can join the scheme by visiting thecinemaclub.co.uk. Once subscribed, they can redeem their discounted tickets directly in cinema or at showcasecinemas.co.uk for each participating film.