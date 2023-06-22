Showcase Cinemas’ Bookworm Wednesdays Offer Free Movies for Young Readers

Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is bringing back its popular Bookworm Wednesdays program, giving children free admission to a movie when they present a book report at participating locations this July. One of Showcase Cinemas’ longest-standing community programs, Bookworm Wednesdays was developed to encourage young children to read during the summer months. The program entitles kids to free admission to a select children’s film when they present a book report at a participating Cinema de Lux, Showcase, or Multiplex Cinemas box office. As a special perk, Showcase Cinemas will offer Bookworm Wednesdays participants the opportunity to purchase a 1-2-3 Go Box, which includes popcorn, candy and a drink, for $5.

This summer’s movie titles include Sonic the Hedgehog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Accompanying parents or guardians and children under six years of age also receive free admission (and do not need to submit a book report). While tickets are free, they must be reserved in advance via the Showcase website or mobile app. Walk-up ticketing will not be available, and cinemas cannot accommodate large groups or camps.

“We know how important it is for children to continue reading during the summer when school is out, and ‘Bookworm Wednesdays’ provides a fun incentive for kids and families to read, while also providing them with the opportunity to enjoy a free movie on the big screen at Showcase,” said Rebecca Stein, the vice president of US marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “This is one of our most popular community programs, and we’re thrilled to bring it back for another year.”

Visit Showcase Cinemas for the full Bookworm Wednesdays schedule and a list of participating theaters.