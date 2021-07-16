Showcase Cinemas Announces Official Partnership with NBA’s Boston Celtics

In a multi-year deal, the NBA’s Boston Celtics made Showcase Cinemas the team’s official movie theater partner this week.

Promotions include with a screening of Warner Bros.’ basketball-themed Space Jam: A New Legacy for Celticcs season ticket holders, and partnering to promote National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, January 19 and National Movie Theater Day on Saturday, April 23.

“As a leading source of New England entertainment for more than 85 years, Showcase Cinemas is thrilled to partner with the Celtics to bring even more entertainment options to both Celtics and movie fans,” Showcase Cinemas VP of Global Marketing Mark Malinowski said in a press release. “Both Showcase Cinemas and the Celtics are a vital part of the community and together we will provide a lot of fun, goodwill, and surprises in the years ahead!”

The Massachusetts-based National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas) ranked #11 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 ranking of North America’s largest exhibition circuits, with 321 screens at 24 locations.

The Celtics made the NBA playoffs this year as the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference.