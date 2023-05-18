Showcase Cinemas Celebrates 75 Years of Support for the Jimmy Fund

Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating 75 years of support for the Jimmy Fund with its annual “Round Up for Good” campaign, which takes place each summer. Now through July 31st, Showcase Cinemas is inviting moviegoers to donate their change (and round up to the nearest dollar), or donate the amount of their choice, when making purchases on the Showcase website or in-person at the theater. A limited edition Jimmy Fund popcorn tub will go on sale at all Showcase Cinemas locations on August 1st.

The fundraiser through Showcase Cinemas is the Jimmy Fund’s longest-running campaign and has raised more than $13M to benefit adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. This year’s collection drive is taking place both digitally on Showcasecinemas.com and in-person on all in-theater purchases at any Showcase Cinemas location, including those in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and Ohio. Showcase has also debuted a special trailer this year honoring 75 years of moviegoers giving back to The Jimmy Fund, which is currently playing before all shows at each Showcase Cinemas location.

“I know I speak for the entire Showcase Cinemas organization when I say we are extremely proud to be celebrating 75 years of support for the Jimmy Fund this year, as the organization’s longest-running campaign partner,” said Mark Malinowski, the vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “We encourage all moviegoers to Round Up for Good and donate their change to this important cause, whether on our website or by contributing in-person at our box offices and concession stands. We’re also thrilled to continue our support after the Round Up campaign with the sale of our limited edition popcorn tub. With the generosity of our customers and our belief in giving back to the communities we serve, we are confident that we will raise a significant amount of money to help the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fight cancer.”

“We’re excited for movie audiences to show their support for the Jimmy Fund once again this summer through the Showcase Cinemas collection drive,” said Larry Lucchino, the chairman of the Jimmy Fund and trustee of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “This year’s campaign makes it easier to support the cause, with a digital collection taking place on Showcase’s website. Through the Jimmy Fund’s longest-running fundraising campaign, we are one step closer to conquering this miserable disease.”