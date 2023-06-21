Showcase Cinemas Displays TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Costume in Massachusetts

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In celebration of its theatrical release, Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA is inviting guests to check out a costume worn by Anthony Ramos in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Showcase SuperLux is the only theater on the East Coast where guests can view an authentic costume directly from the film’s set, which is now on display in the cinema’s SuperLux Lounge.

Returning to the action and spectacle that has captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces the Maximals into the existing battle for Earth.

