Showcase Cinemas & The Museum of African American History | Boston & Nantucket Partner for Black History Month

Showcase Cinemas and the Museum of African American History | Boston & Nantucket (MAAH) have announced a new partnership launching for Black History Month this February. The two Massachusetts-based institutions are joining hands to blend entertainment and education to amplify the voices and stories that shape African American history. Moviegoers and history enthusiasts alike can look forward to an array of curated film screenings, discussions and more throughout the year.

To kick off the partnership, Showcase Cinemas and MAAH worked closely together to curate a selection of films to be shown at select cinema locations throughout Black History Month, which feature historic and powerful stories of Black Americans who advanced the cause of freedom and worked toward racial equality.

Several of these screenings will include discussions with MAAH’s Historians in Residence, including Kellie Carter-Jackson, the Michael and Denise Kellen 68’ Associate Professor in the Department of Africana Studies at Wellesley College; and Dr. Kerri Greenidge, Mellon Assistant Professor in the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora at Tufts University, bringing to life the significance of these films and what they represent. Participating theaters include Showcase Cinema de Lux at Legacy Place in Dedham and Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph in MA; Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas and Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale in NY; and Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale in Ohio.

Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 PM: Harriet

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph with Kellie Carter-Jackson

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph with Kellie Carter-Jackson Sunday, February 11 at 4:00 PM: Malcolm X

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph with Dr. Kerri Greenidge

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph with Dr. Kerri Greenidge Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 PM: Loving

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place with Dr. Kerri Greenidge

Discussion at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place with Dr. Kerri Greenidge Sunday, February 18 at 4:00 PM: Selma

Wednesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

For more information and to purchase tickets for Showcase Cinemas’ Black History Month programming, please visit: showcasecinemas.com.

“The Museum of African American History is excited to partner with Showcase Cinemas for this year’s Black History Month offerings,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the president and chief executive officer of the Museum of African American History | Boston & Nantucket. “Through this partnership, we hope to make history more accessible and increase public curiosity about the rich complexities of African American contributions to our greater American story.”

“Here at Showcase Cinemas, we believe our purpose goes beyond providing a great moviegoing experience. Raising awareness and educating the public through film is at the heart of our organization,” said Rebecca Stein, the vice president of marketing and partnerships at Showcase Cinemas. “We look forward to working with MAAH to amplify conversations on topics in support of their mission, including explorations of race and the struggle for human rights, starting with our jointly curated programming for Black History Month. We are pleased to invite MAAH members and guests to Showcase for this and other special programming throughout the year.”