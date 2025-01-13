Showcase Cinemas to Celebrate National Popcorn Day with Free Popcorn

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19th with free popcorn. Members of Showcase Cinemas’ Starpass loyalty program can enjoy one free small popcorn with any movie ticket purchase on January 19th at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Showcase Cinemas’ will also offer customers free mini sampling of Oreo and Cheetos gourmet popcorn as part of National Popcorn Day. Available at all Showcase Cinemas locations, all gourmet popcorn is made in-house and is offered in addition to the classic movie-theater butter flavor that moviegoers love.

The National Popcorn Day offer is available to all Showcase Starpass loyalty program members, which is free to join. Members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. New members who register for Starpass on or before January 19 will receive a free small popcorn on National Popcorn Day. Members may register online or at the box office during their ticket purchase on January 19 to qualify for the offer, which is valid in-theater only and must be redeemed at the concession stand. For more information on Showcase Cinemas’ National Popcorn Day visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/32264-free-small-popcorn/

“National Popcorn Day is a day we look forward to all year, and we are thrilled to once again offer free popcorn to our Starpass loyalty members to mark the occasion,” said Mark Malinowski, Showcase Cinemas’ vice president of global marketing. “Nothing compares to seeing a movie the way it’s meant to be seen: on the big screen with freshly-popped, buttery popcorn in hand and we’re excited to include samples of our delicious, house-made gourmet popcorn flavors in the offer this year. Whether you’re craving sweet or salty, we have you covered at Showcase Cinemas!”