Showcase Cinemas to Receive Enrique Ramirez LATAM Exhibitor of the Year Award at ShowEast

Courtesy of ShowEast

National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas Argentina will receive this year’s Enrique Ramirez LATAM Exhibitor of the Year Award at ShowEast as part of the international awards luncheon on Monday, October 23rd at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Team members Oscar García Ortiz, managing director; Mariela Mosso, director of Argentina film booking; Ana Albertí, director of Argentine marketing and distributor partnerships; and Alejandro Gonzalez Alzaga, director of operations and concessions, will accept the award.

“ShowEast is thrilled to honor National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas with this year’s LATAM Distributor of the Year award,” said Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “We commend them for their successes in the LATAM region and congratulate them on this richly deserved honor.”

Mark Walukevich, the senior vice president of international film at National Amusements, commented, “Our colleagues in Argentina have been leaders in global exhibition for decades. Their dedication and expertise within the industry is unparalleled. I am delighted that their many accomplishments will be recognized with this very well-deserved award. Congratulations team!”