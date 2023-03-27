ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen Launches First Artificial Intelligence Film Series Curated by AI

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • March 27 2023
A first-of-its-kind film series will feature movies about artificial intelligence, with all the selections picked by artificial intelligence, exclusively at ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen in Mountain View, California.

The ShowPlace ICON AI Film Series will include:

  • 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey on Wednesday, April 12.
  • 2007’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut on Wednesday, April 19.
  • 1999’s The Matrix on Wednesday, April 26.
  • 2014’s Ex Machina on Wednesday, May 3.
  • 2013’s Her on Wednesday, May 17.
  • 1995’s Hackers on Wednesday, June 7.
  • 2009’s Moon on Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets are on sale now at the AI Film Series webpage

https://www.showplaceicon.com/Browsing/EventsAndExperiences/EventDetails/0000000014

