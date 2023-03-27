ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen Launches First Artificial Intelligence Film Series Curated by AI

A first-of-its-kind film series will feature movies about artificial intelligence, with all the selections picked by artificial intelligence, exclusively at ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen in Mountain View, California.
The ShowPlace ICON AI Film Series will include:
- 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey on Wednesday, April 12.
- 2007’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut on Wednesday, April 19.
- 1999’s The Matrix on Wednesday, April 26.
- 2014’s Ex Machina on Wednesday, May 3.
- 2013’s Her on Wednesday, May 17.
- 1995’s Hackers on Wednesday, June 7.
- 2009’s Moon on Wednesday, June 28.
Tickets are on sale now at the AI Film Series webpage here:
https://www.showplaceicon.com/Browsing/EventsAndExperiences/EventDetails/0000000014
