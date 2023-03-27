ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen Launches First Artificial Intelligence Film Series Curated by AI

A first-of-its-kind film series will feature movies about artificial intelligence, with all the selections picked by artificial intelligence, exclusively at ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen in Mountain View, California.

The ShowPlace ICON AI Film Series will include:

1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey on Wednesday, April 12.

on Wednesday, April 12. 2007’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut on Wednesday, April 19.

on Wednesday, April 19. 1999’s The Matrix on Wednesday, April 26.

on Wednesday, April 26. 2014’s Ex Machina on Wednesday, May 3.

on Wednesday, May 3. 2013’s Her on Wednesday, May 17.

on Wednesday, May 17. 1995’s Hackers on Wednesday, June 7.

on Wednesday, June 7. 2009’s Moon on Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets are on sale now at the AI Film Series webpage here:

https://www.showplaceicon.com/Browsing/EventsAndExperiences/EventDetails/0000000014