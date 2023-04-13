Showtime Analytics and Admit One Join Forces Under Showtime Group Solutions

Courtesy of Showtime Analytics

Showtime Analytics and Admit One announced today that they are coming together under a new group company, Showtime Group Solutions. The new company will enable the two brands to combine their strengths and expertise to provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions to the cinema industry, with Cinemex on board as their first Enterprise level customer.

Showtime Analytics’ Enterprise analytics software provides insights into cinema-goers behavior to help exhibitors increase attendance, optimize operations, and improve overall profitability. Admit One is a point-of-sale software provider, helping cinemas manage ticketing, concessions, food and beverage and other critical business functions.

Under the new arrangement, Showtime Group Solutions will serve as the parent company, while Showtime Analytics and Admit One will continue to operate independently in their existing markets. However, the two brands will be able to leverage their combined resources to offer an end to end set of solutions to the cinema industry.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Admit One to create Showtime Group Solutions,” said Richie Power, the chief executive officer of Showtime Analytics. “Our two companies have a shared goal of providing an Enterprise market alternative to the industry, and by combining our strengths, we’ll be able to achieve that goal more effectively.”

“Our partnership with Showtime Analytics and the formation of Showtime Group Solutions will allow us to offer a more comprehensive suite of cinema technology software to our customers,” said Peter Morton, the chief executive officer of Admit One. “We’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to serving our customers’ needs together.”

Daniel Tristan, who will head up the new Latin America and domestic team, as well as oversee the rollout with Cinemex’s 400+ sites said, “This expansion means we can provide local 24/7 support, development and rollouts to our new LATAM and Domestic customers. I am delighted to be growing such an innovative and talented team here on the ground, deploying Cinemex’s new POS. I look forward to many more successes with our evolving Enterprise customer base.”