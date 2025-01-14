Showtime Analytics Announces Agreement with Balkans Chain Blitz-CineStar

Showtime Analytics announced an agreement with leading Balkans multiplex chain Blitz-CineStar to provide them with a real time operational data and digital marketing platform across their 28 sites. Blitz-CineStar, founded in 2003, is the leading cinema operator in Croatia and the region, spanning Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Kosovo. Featuring 182 auditoriums, including IMAX, 4DX, Screen X and Gold Class, CineStar has been recognized for innovation and quality, including “Best Cinema in Europe” by UNIC in 2019.

As Blitz-CineStar wanted to use their first-party data to help them understand how their business was performing across the metrics that mattered to them, and use this data to drive customer engagement and loyalty, they reached out to Showtime Analytics to evaluate how their cloud platform could help them do this. Migrating from their existing email marketing tool and integrating their customer data to Showtime Engage allows them to bring individual customer behaviors, touch points and purchase activity together to create a single view of their identifiable moviegoers. Having all this information about their different customers and their shared behaviours, it will give them the ability to create and send targeted, personalised digital campaigns to different segments, driving customer engagement and loyalty. With the closed loop integration with their POS, this will allow them to track conversions and revenue uplift from each campaign, providing more insight into where to focus their marketing efforts.

Jadranka Islamovic, the chief executive officer of CineStar Cinemas said of the partnership, “As the best and largest cinema in our region with more than 22 years of operation, CineStar has become a synonym for cinema in our territory. We have a duty to provide each of our visitors with the best value for money through superior service and satisfaction, and to always provide the best and largest selection of films, in technologically superior halls and the most comfortable seats, the always constant quality of CineStar Cinemas. The values on which we base our long-term success are quality, service, trust, innovation and understanding of the needs of our visitors. We hope that with Showtime Analytics, we will now understand our visitors even better, all to improve our relationships with customers, their loyalty and ultimately increase visits.”

Richie Power, the chief executive officer of Showtime added, “CineStar have been leading the way in the Balkan Exhibition market for many years and we are thrilled to partner with them on driving innovative new ways to analyse and engage with their customer base. As the first, and largest, circuit in the Balkans to adopt this new way of working it is testament to the desire Exhibitors have to deliver forward thinking solutions to deliver business growth. We are very excited about working with the team to achieve their goals.”