Showtime Group Solutions Announce Cinemex as First Enterprise POS Customer

Showtime Group Solutions, the newly formed parent group to Admit One and Showtime Analytics, have announced that they have signed a 15 year deal with Mexican exhibitor Cinemex to deliver an end-to-end Enterprise POS solution. Operating over 400 sites across Mexico and the US, combining traditional cinema and multipurpose venues, Cinemex is a long-time customer of Showtime’s data analytics and customer marketing platform.

Cinemex will benefit from Showtime’s experience in enterprise circuit deployments and Admit One’s feature rich multi-venue POS solutions. Showtime Group Solutions delivers the partnership and end-to-end Enterprise software platform that Cinemex will use to build out their digital and on-premise guest experiences and services.

Javier Ezquerro, the chief information officer of Grupo Cinemex said, “A recent and profound relationship between Grupo Cinemex and Showtime Group Solutions has led us to put our trust in the future based on the people behind this strong digital point of sale platform, which has been proven over decades of success, stability and forward development.”

“We have found the ideal partner in Admit One to help us navigate the ever-changing technology we need to enhance our guest experience and deliver them ease and automation in their attendance to Cinemex, Alboa & Arena,” added Paco Eguren, the chief operating officer of Grupo Cinemex.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Cinemex,” said Joe Spurling, the chief strategy officer of Admit One. “As a company founded on the principles of innovation and customer-centricity, we are honored to partner with such a respected, major worldwide player in the industry on their POS system. Having worked with Cinemex over many years at Showtime Analytics, we have a deep understanding of their needs and challenges, and we believe firmly in the Admit One technology and the opportunities it will bring to them. With our new locally deployed team managing the rollout we are excited to continue our journey with Cinemex as we work together to drive growth and success in this ever-evolving industry.”