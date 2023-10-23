Siddharth Roy Kapur to Receive CineAsia’s Motion Picture Association Asia Pacific Copyright Educator of the Year Award

Image from CineAsia 2023 press release

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of Roy Kapur Films, will receive the “Motion Picture Association (MPA) Asia Pacific Copyright Educator of the Year” Award at the CineAsia awards ceremony on December 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Siddharth Roy Kapur is the founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films. He has produced some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema like Dangal and Chennai Express. His latest production, Last Film Show, was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, only the fourth Indian film to ever make it to that stage.

Kapur is the former Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company India. He serves as a managing trustee of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI), which organizes the Mumbai Film Festival, and also serves as co-chair of the CII Media & Entertainment Committee. Roy Kapur was elected President of the Producers Guild of India for six consecutive terms, and has been listed on the Variety 500 list of the most influential people in global entertainment for the last six consecutive years. In July 2023, Roy Kapur was invited to membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) under the Producers branch.

“It is with great pleasure we announce the honoring of Siddharth with this award,” Film Expo Group’s President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “CineAsia and the MPA have worked together for many years to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond for the industry.”

“We have long admired Siddharth Roy Kapur’s strong commitment to the growth and success of India’s film and television sector,” MPA’s President and Managing Director Asia Pacific Belinda Lui said in the same press release. “Over the years, he has advocated for a robust copyright and content protection framework to support the interests of filmmakers, and encouraged the introduction of legislation to modernize film classification and better protect IP rights. These efforts have contributed to positive momentum towards the enactment of India’s new Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. The award is timely and well-deserved.”