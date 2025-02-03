Sonic Equipment Announces Rebrand to CinemaNext USA

Courtesy of CinemaNext

Sonic Equipment Company has announced its official rebranding to CinemaNext USA. This strategic transformation reflects the company becoming part of CinemaNext last year and reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in the cinema technology sector across North America. The rebranding initiative comes as part of the company’s broader strategy to align with the global CinemaNext brand. The change encompasses a new corporate identity, including a new logo and updated digital presence at www.cinemanext.com.

The transition to CinemaNext USA will be seamless for existing clients, with the business remaining headquartered in Iola, KS. The company will implement new CinemaNext email addresses with Sonic Equipment email addresses remaining active during the transition period. The company will continue to operate with the same expert team that customers have come to trust, ensuring consistent service and support.

“This rebranding represents a significant milestone in our company’s journey,” said Ron Hageman, the chief executive officer of CinemaNext USA. “While our name is changing, our team, core values and commitment to exceptional service remain unchanged. As CinemaNext USA, we are better positioned to leverage global resources and expertise while maintaining our strong local presence and dedicated support for our partners.”

Donald McGarva, the chief executive officer of CinemaNext, added, “The rebranding of Sonic Equipment to CinemaNext USA marks a crucial step in our global growth strategy. This alignment strengthens our presence in the vital North American market and enables us to deliver consistent, world-class cinema solutions across all territories. We’re excited to fully integrate Sonic’s exceptional team and their decades of expertise into the CinemaNext family.”