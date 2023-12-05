Sony Marketing Teams with Cinionic to Bring Barco Laser to Cinemas in Japan

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic announced today during CineAsia 2023 that it has teamed up with Sony Marketing to bring laser projection to the cinema market in Japan. TOHO Cinemas will transition a total of 232 screens to Barco Series 4 laser projectors, with the installation of 85 units by the end of February 2024.

Sony Marketing and Cinionic collaborated to build an optimized technology mix for TOHO Cinemas by selecting the best solution for theater from the Barco laser projection portfolio. The lineup includes 2K and 4K resolution models with brightness ranging from 6,000 to 52,000 lumens.

In 2019, Sony Marketing entered into a reseller agreement with Barco to introduce laser projectors for digital cinema. The companies’ work with TOHO Cinemas began in 2019, including the rollout of laser in 159 screens announced last year.